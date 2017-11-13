Best Ways To Spend New Year’s Day In Los AngelesJanuary 1st is a great day to unwind after the holidays, but it's also a great way to get out and about and enjoy activities throughout the city as you kick off the new year!

45 Stores That Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving Day 2016Are you going to be one of those early shoppers this year? Check out this comprehensive list of top stores that will be keeping their doors closed this Thanksgiving.

Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Words Of WisdomMuhammad Ali's cultural impact extended far beyond the boxing ring. With the release of "Muhammad Ali Unfiltered" you can read about all of his greatest moments and triumphs.