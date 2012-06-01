I ran across this quote and it was a day-changer. After reading it, I counted my blessings on both fingers and vowed to remain grateful until the sun sets. And then to hopefully get up tomorrow and feel grateful all over again.

Gratitude is something of which none of us can give too much. For on the smiles, the thanks we give, our little gestures of appreciation, our neighbors build their philosophy of life.”

–A. J. Cronin

