This year, the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday, which sets the mood for a spectacular night out. There are plenty of beaches, parks and mountain clearings with amazing views of the fireworks all over Los Angeles. However, if you’re looking to keep your viewing more urban, there are some great restaurants with clear views of the fireworks. From rooftops to ocean front patios, check out these five places for your fireworks viewing pleasure.

The Standard, Downtown LA

550 S. Flower St.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 892-8080

www.standardhotels.com The rooftop of The Standard Hotel in Downtown LA is as awesome as it gets, and comes complete with a biergarten, waterbed pods and a terrific swimming pool. The rooftop also makes the perfect location for 4th of July fireworks. With a cityscape surrounding the hotel, you can catch glimpse of one of the many fireworks displays throughout the city. Nosh on some deliciously addictive fries or sip on the newest trendy martini while you watch the display or go for a swim to celebrate Independence Day right.Related: Best Places To See July 4th Fireworks In Los Angeles

Whiskey Red’s

13813 Fiji Way

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 823-4522

www.whiskeyreds.com The beach is a great romantic location to watch fireworks with your significant other, but instead of roughing it on a towel in the sand, book a table at Whiskey Red’s and watch the show in comfort. Home to the largest patio in the marina, you won’t have to worry about getting a good a good view of the bay and the fireworks. Specialty cocktails, outstanding seafood dishes and a sophisticated ambiance will make the night even more memorable.

High Rooftop Lounge

Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave.

Venice Beach, CA 90291

(310) 452-1111

www.highvenice.com Guarantee yourself a spectacular view of the Marina Del Rey fireworks display this year and head to the High Rooftop Lounge atop the Hotel Erwin in Venice. Start the evening with a signature cocktail like a Day at the Beach or a Hemingway, throw in some High Sliders or Street Tacos and gaze up at the fireworks with an unobstructed view. But that’s only the beginning. Drink specials and a DJ to follow as the night kicks off.

The Roof on Wilshire

6317 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 852-6002

www.theroofonwilshire.com A spectacular view of Los Angeles, signature cocktails and a menu designed by the acclaimed Chef Eric Greenspan come together at The Roof on Wilshire. As one of the coolest Hollywood hangouts, you’ll enjoy delicious food and cocktails while taking in the fireworks display with friends, family, and loved ones. Chill in a cabana, poolside tables or in the VIP section with a fire pit and watch the pretty people go by. The place fills up quickly so come early or be prepared to wait.

Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 650-8999

www.morganshotelgroup.com The epitome of iconic Sunset Boulevard swank and evolving hipster chic, the Mondrian has always been in style with its celebrity parties and famous DJs. It’s also a fantastic place to catch the fireworks this 4th of July. The Skybar sits just over the pool, giving you an amazing view of the city and multiple firework displays. Indulge in a French pear martini or a harvest moon signature cocktail and let the party begin.Related: Best Rooftop Bars In Los Angeles

