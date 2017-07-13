SKIRBALL FIRE: Latest Updates | Evacuation Info | School Closures | Donate
By Sarah Carroll

The latest relationship faux pas isn’t a new concept, but we finally have a word for it…phubbing!

It’s a combination of the words “phone” and “snubbing,” meaning you’re more interested in what’s on your phone instead of the person sitting in front of you.

Pretty much everyone is guilty of phubbing from time to time, but a new study found that it’s having a major effect on our relationships!

Researchers at Baylor University polled 143 people in romantic relationships and it turns out a whopping 46% of them have experienced some sort of phubbing.

What’s even worse? 22% admitted they’ve fought over phubbing.

So we’ll save you the drama and just tell you right now…get off your darn phone!

  1. zumpoems says:
    July 13, 2017 at 10:10 am

    This is an epidemic!

