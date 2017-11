It’s The WAVE’s Holiday Party, Winter Jam 2017! Featuring En Vogue, Blackstreet, Ginuwine, Midnight Star, Club Nouveau and more comes to the Honda Center on Friday, December 1st!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines wins a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets are on-sale now through Ticketmaster.com! For more info, visit 2017.jamtour.com!

You can also WIN THE BEST SEATS IN THE HOUSE HERE!

Driven by your Helpful SoCal Honda Dealers and their Random Acts of Helpfulness.