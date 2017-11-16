Check Out “My Happy Place” In DTLA!

By Maggie McKay

OK with all the sadness in the world wouldn’t it be awesome to go somewhere and get happy, kind of like you’re in the Pharrell video? Well I haven’t checked it out YET but am definitely going to because anything that’s in all bright YELLOW and is all about HAPPINESS and is located in THE best city ever… DOWNTOWN LA, I have to imagine is not going to disappoint!

It’s called My Happy Place and it’s a “a massive pop-up experience in the Arts District of Downtown Los Angeles filled with smiles, laughs, one of a kind installations, multi-sensory immersive rooms, and a whole lot of selfie moments that you don’t want to miss!” All ages are welcome AND yes photography IS encouraged. It’s only here until January 7th!

Want to find out more? Read on HERE!