CHiPs For Kids “Stuff a Bus” in the Antelope Valley

Greg Mack Spoke with CHP Information Officers Gilberto Hernandez and Dave Morales about their excitement with helping make sure kids in the Antelope Valley-Lancaster/Palmdale have toys for Christmas…and some words for YOU on being safe for the Holiday Season!
CHiPs for Kids Stuff a Bus hours and locations for 2017
- Walmart – Avenue J and 20th East
9AM to 7PM
Saturday 11/18/2017 and Sunday 11/19/2017
- Walmart – 10th Street West and Avenue O-8
9AM to 7PM
Saturday 11/25/2017 and Sunday 11/26/2017
Saturday 12/16/2017 and Sunday 12/17/2017
- Walmart – Valley Central Way and Lancaster Blvd.
9AM to 7PM
Friday 12/01/2017 and Sunday 12/03/2017
- Walmart – 47th Street East and Avenue S.
9AM to 7PM
Saturday 12/09/2017 and Sunday 12/10/2017
- Sam’s Club – Palmdale on 10th Street West
10AM to 7PM
Friday 12/08/2017
CHiPs for Kids drop-off locations for 2017
- California Highway Patrol – 2041 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA
- Walgreens – 1834 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA
- Walgreens – 831 East Avenue K, Lancaster, CA
- Walgreens – 5001 West Avenue N, Lancaster, CA
- Walgreens – 2840 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
- Walgreens – 37160 47th Street East, Palmdale, CA
- Palmdale Chamber of Commerce – 817 E. Avenue Q9, Palmdale, CA
- Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – 819 E Avenue Q9, Palmdale, CA 93550
- Lancaster Chamber of Commerce – 554 W. Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA
- Caliber Collision – 146 East Avenue K4, Lancaster, CA
- Rio Brazilian Grill – 628 West Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA
- BOBFM (103.9FM) – 42010 50th St. W. Quartz Hill, Ca., 93536
- LAMAR – 45424 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534
- Sam’s Club – 39940 10th St W, Palmdale, CA 93551
- Camacho Auto Sales – 412 Auto Vista Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551, All Locations
- Robertson Palmdale Honda – 455 Auto Vista Dr, Palmdale, CA
- 93551
- Antelope Ambulance – 42540 6TH ST E, LANCASTER, CA 93535 CA 93535
- Gateway Dental Group – 38209 47th Street East, Ste E, Palmdale Ca 93552
- Cullen Insurance- 2271 East Palmdale Blvd. Suite F, Palmdale, Ca 93550
- Cullen Insurance – 43713 20th Street West, Lancaster, Ca 93536
- Cullen Insurance – 3001 Rancho Vista Blvd. Palmdale, Ca 93551
- Cullen Insurance – 701 West Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, Ca 93534
- Antelope Valley Press – 37404 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale, Ca 93550