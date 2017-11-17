CHiPs For Kids “Stuff a Bus” in the Antelope Valley

By Greg Mack
Filed Under: CHiPS For Kids, Greg Mack
The WAVE

Greg Mack Spoke with CHP Information Officers Gilberto Hernandez  and Dave Morales about their excitement with helping make sure kids in the Antelope Valley-Lancaster/Palmdale have toys for Christmas…and some words for YOU on being safe for the Holiday Season!

CHiPs for Kids Stuff a Bus hours and locations for 2017

  • Walmart – Avenue J and 20th East

9AM to 7PM

Saturday 11/18/2017 and Sunday 11/19/2017

  • Walmart – 10th Street West and Avenue O-8

9AM to 7PM

Saturday 11/25/2017 and Sunday 11/26/2017

Saturday 12/16/2017 and Sunday 12/17/2017

  • Walmart – Valley Central Way and Lancaster Blvd.

9AM to 7PM

Friday 12/01/2017 and Sunday 12/03/2017

  • Walmart – 47th Street East and Avenue S.

9AM to 7PM

Saturday 12/09/2017 and Sunday 12/10/2017

  • Sam’s Club – Palmdale on 10th Street West

10AM to 7PM

Friday 12/08/2017

CHiPs for Kids drop-off locations for 2017

  • California Highway Patrol – 2041 West Avenue I, Lancaster, CA
  • Walgreens – 1834 West Avenue J, Lancaster, CA
  • Walgreens – 831 East Avenue K, Lancaster, CA
  • Walgreens – 5001 West Avenue N, Lancaster, CA
  • Walgreens – 2840 West Avenue L, Lancaster, CA
  • Walgreens – 37160 47th Street East, Palmdale, CA
  • Palmdale Chamber of Commerce – 817 E. Avenue Q9, Palmdale, CA
  • Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce – 819 E Avenue Q9, Palmdale, CA 93550
  • Lancaster Chamber of Commerce – 554 W. Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA
  •  Caliber Collision – 146 East Avenue K4, Lancaster, CA
  • Rio Brazilian Grill – 628 West Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA
  • BOBFM (103.9FM) – 42010 50th St. W. Quartz Hill, Ca., 93536
  • LAMAR – 45424 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster, CA 93534
  • Sam’s Club – 39940 10th St W, Palmdale, CA 93551
  • Camacho Auto Sales – 412 Auto Vista Dr, Palmdale, CA 93551, All Locations
  • Robertson Palmdale Honda – 455 Auto Vista Dr, Palmdale, CA
  • 93551
  • Antelope Ambulance – 42540 6TH ST E, LANCASTER, CA 93535 CA 93535
  • Gateway Dental Group – 38209 47th Street East, Ste E, Palmdale Ca 93552
  • Cullen Insurance-  2271 East Palmdale Blvd. Suite F, Palmdale, Ca 93550
  • Cullen Insurance – 43713 20th Street West, Lancaster, Ca 93536
  • Cullen Insurance – 3001 Rancho Vista Blvd. Palmdale, Ca 93551
  • Cullen Insurance – 701 West Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, Ca 93534
  • Antelope Valley Press – 37404 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale, Ca 93550

 

 

More from Greg Mack
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live