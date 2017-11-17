CHiPs For Kids “Stuff a Bus” in the Antelope Valley

Greg Mack Spoke with CHP Information Officers Gilberto Hernandez and Dave Morales about their excitement with helping make sure kids in the Antelope Valley-Lancaster/Palmdale have toys for Christmas…and some words for YOU on being safe for the Holiday Season!

CHiPs for Kids Stuff a Bus hours and locations for 2017

Walmart – Avenue J and 20th East

9AM to 7PM

Saturday 11/18/2017 and Sunday 11/19/2017

Walmart – 10th Street West and Avenue O-8

9AM to 7PM

Saturday 11/25/2017 and Sunday 11/26/2017

Saturday 12/16/2017 and Sunday 12/17/2017

Walmart – Valley Central Way and Lancaster Blvd.

9AM to 7PM

Friday 12/01/2017 and Sunday 12/03/2017

Walmart – 47th Street East and Avenue S.

9AM to 7PM

Saturday 12/09/2017 and Sunday 12/10/2017

Sam’s Club – Palmdale on 10th Street West

10AM to 7PM

Friday 12/08/2017

CHiPs for Kids drop-off locations for 2017