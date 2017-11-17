Win Tickets To New Jack Turkey Jam!

Filed Under: BlackStreet with Dave Hollister, Citizens Business Bank Arena, Guy, Kool Moe Dee, New Jack Turkey Jam, Teddy Riley
The WAVE

All this weekend, win tickets to the Teddy Riley and Friends “New Jack Turkey Jam” starring the “King of New Jack” Teddy Riley together with Guy, BlackStreet with Dave Hollister, Kool Moe Dee and more at Citizens Business Bank Arena on November 25th!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines scores a pair of tickets to the show!

You can also WIN VIP TICKETS HERE!

Purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.com or DiamondProductionsLive.com, or you can win them for free from 94.7 The WAVE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live