By Pat Prescott

Alonzo Bodden is a very funny man and his show is perfect to cap off Thanksgiving week. You can catch him this weekend at The Brea Improv. In the mean time check out our conversation when he called in to the morning show.

Alonzo Bodden at the Brea Improv

Friday, November 24, 7:30pm & 9:45pm

Saturday, November 25, 7pm & 9:30pm

Sunday, November 26, 7pm

Tickets: $20

To purchase tickets, visit: www.brea.improv.com or call 714.482.0700