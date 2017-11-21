Pat Prescott talks to Lynn Tavai and Jesus Garbor of Jackson Limousine.

By Pat Prescott

The late EJ Jackson, founder of LA’s Jackson Limousine Service is no longer with us; but his selfless spirit lives on. Lynn Tavai and Jesus Garbor stopped by last week to share kind words of EJ Jackson and how you can help support The Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation.

“The Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation’s mission is to feed as many hungry families, senior

citizens, handicap, and veterans throughout the year.”

Visit TheLosAngelesReinvestmentFoundation.com to donate via paypal, and please pass the word along to your friends, family and coworkers.