Pat Prescott talks to Lynn Tavai and Jesus Garbor of Jackson Limousine.

By Pat Prescott
Filed Under: Jackson Limousine, Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

The late EJ Jackson, founder of LA’s Jackson Limousine Service is no longer with us; but his selfless spirit lives on. Lynn Tavai and Jesus Garbor stopped by last week to share kind words of EJ Jackson and how you can help support The Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation.

 

“The Los Angeles Reinvestment Foundation’s mission is to feed as many hungry families, senior
citizens, handicap, and veterans throughout the year.”

Visit TheLosAngelesReinvestmentFoundation.com to donate via paypal, and please pass the word along to your friends, family and coworkers.

 

More from Pat Prescott
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live