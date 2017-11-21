Pat Prescott talks to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Larry Dunn

By Pat Prescott
Larry Dunn is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a six time Grammy award winner and an original member of Earth,Wind, and Fire. You can see and hear him in all his funky glory on December 3rd at The Rose in Pasadena as he presents Larry Dunn’s Anthology of Earth, Wind, and Fire along with his talented wife Luisa Dunn. We talked to Larry Dunn about the rich history of Earth, Wind, and Fire, about upcoming gig and a whole lot more.

 

 

Larry Dunn at The Rose in Pasadena

Sunday December, 3rd 2017 7:30pm

Tickets $35/$75

www.ticketmaster.com

