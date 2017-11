By Pat Prescott

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore is about to hit the road in support of his 9th studio album, Vulnerable. He stopped by the Wave studios to chat about the new project, about being a dad and embracing his own vulnerability. Listen to our conversation and be sure to pick up Kenny’s new holiday album and add it to your music library.

Be sure to check out Kenny’s NEW lyric video for “I Cry Holy”.