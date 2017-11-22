“The Light of the Moon” Review: A powerful portrait of a survivor.

By Pat Prescott

“The Light of the moon” is a film directed by Jessica M. Thompson, about a successful Latina architect who is sexually assaulted while walking home from an evening out with friends in Brooklyn.

This film encapsulates the emotion and disparity of surviving a trauma in a powerful and moving way. There are people that deal with the constant struggle not only with oneself but with their loved ones as well. This film shows just that, the raw emotion of an issue that is as relevant today as ever.

The Light of The Moon

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson

Get tickets at www.laemmle.com

The Laemmle Monica Center 1332 2nd St, Santa Monica