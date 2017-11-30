Join Talaya Trigueros for Komics for Kids!

By Talaya Trigueros

On Sunday December 17th I will be a part of an absolutely amazing event and you are all invited to join us!

Komics for Kids was born in 1991, an idea of Rudy and Arlene Moreno to do a comedy show and invite people to come check out the show during the holidays but to bring toys as admission to the show. This was supposed to be a one time idea , but it continues to this day, 26 years later and has served over 40 agencies that help children and families that are not so fortunate , bringing smiles and happiness to a bunch of kids .

Comedians have included Rudy Moreno, George Lopez , Gabriel Iglesias , Billy Gardell , Cristela Alonzo , Alonzo Bodden , Fritz Coleman , Gilbert Esquivel, Jeff Garcia , Carlos Oscar , Paul Rodriguez, Carlos Mencia and many more.

With over 100 thousand dollars in toys and cash over the past 25 years , Komics for Kids has contributed to The American Red Cross , Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, The Maravilla Project, Padres Contra El Cancer, USMC, The LAPD and LASD Toys for Tots Program, The Bienvenidos Family Centers, and several other agencies over the years.

A grass roots organization that now includes the Moreno Children and Grandchildren , “We don’t expect awards or trophies for our efforts , we just want to give back to the community and because Rudy does stand up comedy and is visible in the community , we use the comedy as a vehicle to entertain while at the same time receiving toys for unfortunate families and that is our reward.” Arlene Moreno

This year Comedians Fritz Coleman (of NBC News fame), Alonzo Bodden (Winner of Last Comics Standing on NBC), Gilbert Esquivel (National Headliner on Seen on HBO and Comedy Central), Carlos Oscar (Princess Cruise Entertainer of The Year), and music by Los Dados, playing all of our favorite Xmas Tunes with a Rock and Roll flavor . Hosted By Rudy and Arlene Moreno, please join us for The 26th Annual Komics for Kids Toy Drive and Comedy Show.

We look forward to seeing you at this fun and fabulous event!