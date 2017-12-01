The 30th anniversary cookbook from Spaghettini is here – “From Our Home To Yours”

By Pat Prescott

Our dear friends Cary Hardwick and Laurie Cisneros stopped by the Wave studios to bring copies of their new 30th anniversary cookbook “From Our Home To Yours”. It’s beautiful and full of all the secrets that Chef Victor uses to make some of the best dishes I have ever tasted, including the world famous parmesan crusted sea bass. but i’s more than just a cookbook.

This book reflects the love that Cary and Laurie have for the people who come to their restaurant and the people who work there. It’s also a reflection of the class and elegance that make Spaghettini a world renowned dining and music destination. Talaya will be hosting our brunch at Spaghettini this Sunday and Cary and Laurie will be there signing cookbooks. Listen in to our conversation and then go down to the brunch and meet two of the coolest people in all of Southern California.