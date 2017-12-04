George Wallace talks “Just Getting Started, J-Spot, and more with Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

George Wallace is busy! He is one of the funniest men in the world and he continues to do his wonderful stand up shows. He’ll be in town this week, tomorrow night at the J-Spot. He stopped by the studios to talk about the gig this week and about several new movies he’s appearing in including Just Getting Started starring Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. It opens this Friday in theaters nationwide. Check out the movie but before you do, listen in to our conversation about the new projects and a whole lot more.

George Wallace Headlines Taco Tuesdays at the J Spot Comedy Club

Tuesday December 5, 2017 at 8:30pm

5581 W. Manchester Ave.

Los Angeles, Ca. 90045

310-337-9057

http://www.JSpotComedyClub.com

http://www.GeorgeWallace.net​