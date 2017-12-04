Josh Groban Shares ‘Christmas Time is Here’ with Tony Bennett

Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Josh Groban and Tony Bennett have united for a true Christmas classic from the Peanuts gang.

The dynamic duo team up for a new version of “Christmas Time is Here,” originally recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio for the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965.

The new version comes with an animated music video featuring the vocalists singing the song in a snowy winter wonderland.

The song is one of six new tracks found on the 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of Groban’s 2007 Christmas album, Noël, which was released last month.

Check out the new visual below.

