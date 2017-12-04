Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Expecting Second Child

By Scott T. Sterling
Talk about a red carpet reveal.
Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa hit the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards last night (Dec. 3), with Vanessa sporting a very prominent baby bump (via Billboard).
After much social media speculation, once the pictures hit the internet, Miranda confirmed his wife’s pregnancy to a fan inquiry on Twitter. See the tweets below.
Miranda went on to reveal that his three-year-old son, Sebastian, is more than ready for the arrival of his new sibling.
“He is so impatient for it,” Miranda shared. “Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, ‘When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH…'”
