Win Tickets to The WAVE’s Love Affair at the Honda Center!

The WAVE’s Love Affair featuring The Manhattans, Rose Royce, Tavares, Deniece Williams, Lenny Williams, Bloodstone, Tawatha of Mtume, Blue Magic, Mad Lads, Eddie Holman and The Persuaders is happening Saturday, February 10th at the Honda Center and we have your free tickets all this week!

Simply be the 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines and you’ll score a pair of tickets to the show!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 8th through Ticketmaster.com or just keep listening to 94-7 The WAVE to win yours for free!