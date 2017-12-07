By Pat Prescott

You’ve probably seen Jenifer Lewis as Anthony Anderson’s outspoken mom on the hit show Blackish. She’s an actress, singer,and now a best selling author.

Her memoir is called “The Mother of Black Hollywood”/ Read her book and then check her out this Saturday at “Divas Simply Singing” at the Complex in Hollywood. Sheryl Lee Ralph has been doing this popular event for 27 years, to serve people affected by HIV/AIDS. It’s a great party for an important cause. Jenifer is also committed to the cause as you will hear in out conversation. Listen to what she has to say and you, like many others, will fall in love with Jenifer Lewis.

27th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing

Sat, December 9, 2017

Taglyan Complex

1201 Vine Street

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Tickets available: https://www.eventbrite.com/