By Pat Prescott

Judge Mablean is best known for her roles in Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black, Women, Madea’s Family Reunion and Madea Goes to Jail, and as the former presiding Judge on FOX TV’s “Divorce Court”.

Judge Mayblean stopped by the studio to talk about the Mablean Ephriam Foundation Christmas Toy Drive & Outreach Pavilion that is going on this Saturday, December 16 for low-income families in South Los Angeles.

The Mablean Ephriam Foundation Christmas Outreach Pavilion is a “FREE” Holiday Celebration that will include a hot Christmas meal, Haircuts (boys & men), Family Resources, Groceries, Live Music, Health and Dental Screenings, and a Toy Give-Away. Children will have the chance to meet and take a picture with Santa. This event also provides an opportunity to learn about the Mablean Ephriam Foundation effort to help families in undeserved communities.