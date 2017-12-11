Photo: Mark Seliger

By Scott T. Sterling

Shery Crow has shared a new song, “The Dreaming Kind,” a tribute to victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

“The tragedy in Newtown 5 years ago and the countless lives lost in mass shootings since have weighed heavily on my heart,” Crow said of the song. “I felt compelled to write ‘The Dreaming Kind’ for the incredible people at Sandy Hook Promise who work so hard every day to combat gun violence. The extraordinary work this organization does to educate and protect our nation from further bloodshed gives me hope for a better tomorrow. I hope this song will inspire the same feeling in those who hear it.

“Sandy Hook Promise is a national nonprofit organization founded and led by several families whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. In just 3 years, Sandy Hook Promise has trained over 2.5 million youth and adults across all 50 states with its evidenced-based Know The Signs gun violence prevention programs. The four programs – which include Start With Hello, Say Something, Signs of Suicide and Safety Assessment & Intervention – are offered free to schools and youth organizations across the country. These programs have helped stop multiple school shootings, suicides and other acts of violence, as well as reduced incidences of bullying and helped many young people get the mental health services they need.

“Every $1 you donate helps Sandy Hook Promise train one student or adult how to Know The Signs of individuals at-risk of hurting themselves or others and take action to get help. By training two-generations of Americans, we are creating a culture engaged in preventing gun violence, resulting in saving more lives and keeping our schools and communities safe, nationwide. Thank you so much for your support.”

Crow performed the song on Good Morning America today (Dec. 11), sharing the stage with her 12-year-old niece, Ava Crow, 12, who also appears on the studio version of the track.

“She’s still very innocent and very wide-eyed. Her voice is pure and very touching,” Crow told People. “She came over, she sang it four times and it was perfect.”

Watch the music video for Crow’s new track below.