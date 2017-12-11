The WAVE wants to send you to Universal Studios Hollywood™ to experience Grinchmas™, from the legendary Dodge Charger. With 30 HWY MPG, you can make the most of your holiday destinations.

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE wins four tickets to join us on December 21st and experience the joy of Grinchmas™ at Universal Studios Hollywood™! Listen all week for your chance to win!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

Thrills, laughter, and Who-ville come to life at Universal Studios Hollywood™ with Grinchmas™ this holiday season. Listen to the Who-liday Singers, and decorate holiday ornaments. Plus take pictures with The Grinch™ and his dog, Max. Complete your Who-liday celebration with the lighting of the 60 foot tree every evening. Gather your friends and family to experience Grinchmas™ at Universal Studios Hollywood™.

Visit online at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Nestle to save.

Join the brotherhood of muscle with great deals all month long at the Dodge Black Friday Sales Event. Visit your local dealer today!

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2017 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All rights reserved. ©2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.