By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson and Josh Groban have revealed a new video performing a duet of “All I Ask of You,” a song from the stage production The Phantom of the Opera.

The performance is taken from upcoming CBS special, A Home For the Holidays, which will also feature appearances from Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves.

The pair have history with the song, having recorded it for Groban’s 2015 Duets album.

A Home For the Holidays airs Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. (ET) on CBS. Check out the performance below.