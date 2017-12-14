By Pat Prescott

I’m always happy to see Dave Koz. We are long time friends & colleagues, and on top of all that, I’m a fan! You will enjoy seeing Dave too if you make it to his Christmas concert this year. We saw it on opening night in Atlanta, and I guarantee that you will love it. It’s more of a stripped down affair this year, simple and elegant, and whoever designed the staging and the lighting is a genius.

This is Dave’s 20th anniversary of the Christmas Tour, and not only has he returned to his original cast of friends–David Benoit, Rick Braun and Peter White–they also put out a new 20th anniversary Christmas record which you really should add to your holiday music collection this year!

Dave and I talked about the new record, about introducing Gerald and Glynis Albright’s super talented daughter Selena on this year’s tour and as always, I tried unsuccessfully to get Dave to tell us where his cruise is going in 2019. He says they will make an announcement this weekend, but in the meantime check out our conversation and consider joining us at the Cerritos Center on Friday December 22nd and Saturday December 23rd.

www.DaveKoz.com