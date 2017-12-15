By Talaya Trigueros

Okay, I am the first to admit that I was shopping for Christmas even before Halloween. But of course when it comes to my favorite 99 Cents Only Store I was able to pick up the most amazing Holiday items ever! So you can imagine all the beautiful decorations, ornaments ,wrapping paper, gift bags and boxes I have picked up during this entire time! And of course all on a budget!

99 your Holiday Season!

I tend to go for the sparkly ornaments and garlands and this year I chose some really awesome ones at my 99 Cents Only Store. I focused on reindeer this year and as you can see in the photos they look lovely on my silver tree. My peacocks, my message of peace, the rustic wrapping paper and jumbo gift bags, I am so ready to celebrate and in style!

Visit Dothe99.com to find a store near you and get all you need for what will be a memorable holiday season. And click HERE to watch a video of Desiree Doing the 99 for the Holidays, and you can register online to enter to win a $99 Shopping Spree at 99 Cents Only Stores! I wish you all a Wonderful Holiday and a Safe and Prosperous 2018!