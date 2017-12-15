By Pat Prescott

Popular comedian Rudy Moreno and his wife Arlene have been spreading holiday cheer to Southern California families in need for over 25 years with their annual Komics For Kids fundraisers. This year is no exception, and Rudy says the experience has only been enhanced by the involvement of his kids and grandkids.

I talked to Rudy about this year’s event which features Fritz Coleman, Alonzo Bodden, Carlos Oscar, and more with music by Los Dados. Find out more at www.RudyMoreno.com and check out my conversation with Rudy and Arlene. Thanks to the entire Moreno family for being holiday angels in our community.

Komics For Kids

Sunday December 17, 2017 from 3-8pm

Steven’s Steak and Seafood House

5332 E. Stevens Place

Commerce, CA 90040

Admission is one unwrapped toy valued at $20 or $20 cash at the door.

For info call 323-723-9856 or visit www.RudyMoreno.com.