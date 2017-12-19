By Maggie McKay

If you ask me, it’s not the holidays until you’ve been to The Nutcracker live and especially when performed by the Long Beach Ballet at the Terrace Theater!

To call it magical would be an understatement: all the bling and glitter and shimmery effects you dream of when you listen to the music and speaking of, they have a FULL LIVE symphony orchestra which adds to the ultimate holiday experience! The dancers are amazing and have fun which translates to the audience. It’s a great vibe overall complete with a flying sleigh, a real live horse and a firing canon!

In addition the Terrace Theater is convenient with tons of leg room and easy close parking. Basically it filled my soul with holiday joy, really and truly.

But hurry because there are only three dates left Dec. 22, 23rd and 24th!

LongBeachNutcracker.com.