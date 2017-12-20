SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Donate
By Pat Prescott
If you’ve never seen Naturally 7 performing live, you are in for a treat this Friday at the Walt Disney Concert Hall when they perform their Christmas show.

Naturally 7 is an acapella group that not only sings but also does impeccable imitations of all the instruments in the band. It’s something you just have to see and hear for yourself. Listen to my conversation with Ricky Cort the newest member of Naturally 7 and check them out live this Friday night at the Walt Disney Concert Hall

 

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Friday, December 22, 2017, at 8:00 PM

For tickets and information, please visit LAPhil.com

 

