By Pat Prescott

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for most of us, but for others it can be a sad and depressing time, especially if you’re grieving. Whether it’s the recent loss of a loved one or maybe you were affected by the recent fires, there are many of us who are not having a joyous holiday.

The good news is that there is help available. Our House Grief Support Center is one of the nation’s most respected organizations for grief support and education. For over 24 years, Our House has helped thousands of grieving children, teens, and adults as they embark on their journeys to hope and healing after the death of someone close.

I recently spoke with Lauren Schneider, Clinical Director of Child and Adolescent Programs for Our House about their programs and services and she shares some practical solutions for dealing with grief. Listen in to our conversation and feel free to visit their web site to find out how you can get the help you need to turn your holiday into a happier one. Check out OurHouse-grief.org or call 1.888.417.1444.