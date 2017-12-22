By Pat Prescott

I had a great conversation with John Lofton, who is the LA Phil’s bass trombonist and the LA Phil Resident Fellows Orchestra Chairman. He’s excited about a new LA Phil initiative that’s designed to create a pathway to a more diverse and inclusive orchestra.

The fellowship program provides opportunities for members of underrepresented segments of our community to audition for and work with the LA Philharmonic. If you have a bachelor’s degree and conservatory experience, you might be eligible but don’t wait to apply.

The deadline for entries is January 29, 2018. To see details visit www.LAPhil.com or click on this link for application requirements: app.getacceptd.com/laphilresidentfellows