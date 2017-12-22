SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Donate
By Pat Prescott
Filed Under:LA Philharmonic, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

I had a great conversation with John Lofton, who is the LA Phil’s bass trombonist and the LA Phil Resident Fellows Orchestra Chairman. He’s excited about a new LA Phil initiative that’s designed to create a pathway to a more diverse and inclusive orchestra.

The fellowship program provides opportunities for members of underrepresented segments of our community to audition for and work with the LA Philharmonic.  If you have a bachelor’s degree and conservatory experience, you might be eligible but don’t wait to apply.

The deadline for entries is January 29, 2018. To see details visit www.LAPhil.com or click on this link for application requirements: app.getacceptd.com/laphilresidentfellows

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live