The WAVE is proudly participating in the 33rd Annual Kingdom Day Parade, which will be on Monday, January 15, 2018 @ 10 AM in LA! 2018 would have been Dr. King’s 89th birthday and is also the 50th Anniversary of his untimely homegoing. This year’s theme is “When They Go Low, We Go High.” The three 3-Mile parade route begins at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd & Western Avenue, traveling west, south and on Crenshaw to Vernon Ave, and ending at Leimert Park.

The Kingdom Day Parade is a lot more than just another parade. It celebrates and centers around the only national and local holiday whose central purpose is to celebrate equality and justice for all people and to fight for it using the weapon of love and peace. In the current year, the mission of bringing people together is needed more than ever.

For more information, visit kingdomdayparade.org.