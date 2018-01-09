Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It looks like no one had more fun at this year’s Golden Globes awards ceremony than Kelly Clarkson.

Related: Kelly Clarkson and Steve Carell Share ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Moment

The pop star has shared a new video from her recently launched Minute + a Glass of Wine series featuring favorite moments from her first trip to the annual ceremony hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press, highlighted by her encounter with actress Meryl Streep on the red carpet.

“This cheek has been caressed by Meryl Streep,” Clarkson gushes at the onset of the video, where the singer admits that she’s had some wine and is definitely feeling it during the clip: “That’s what they do at the Golden Globes. They fill you up with wine so you make poor decisions. I wanted sweet tea if it was an option. It wasn’t. Just wine, so here’s where we are.”

Clarkson raves about how nice Streep was to meet, even though she’s not sure the actress was aware of who she was meeting.

The pop star goes on to talk about finally meeting actor Steve Carell, 13 years after his notorious scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin where he screams her name while getting his chest waxed.

Clarkson also had raves for Golden Globes host Seth Myers, saying that “if you don’t watch Seth Meyers, you’re stupid.”

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke also gets a nice shout-out in the clip.

Watch the cute video below.