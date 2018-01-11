By Pat Prescott
There are many ways to honor the memory of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr but one of our favorites is the annual Kingdom Day Parade. 94.7 the Wave will be in the parade this year and we hope to see you there. It begins at 10 am on Monday January 15th on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Western Avenue and will be broadcast live on ABC-7 from 11 am to 1 pm. California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is the Grand Marshall and he parade honors the life and legacy of Dr. King. It is the largest and longest running Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Birthday Celebration in the nation.

Dr. Adrian Dove is a former field staffer who worked under Dr. King as a voter registration worker in the Deep south during the 60’s. He is also the President and CEO of the Kingdom Day parade.  Dr. Dove called in to talk about meeting Dr. King, working with him in the trenches during the Civil Rights Movement and about keeping this important event going for 33 years.

 

mlk flyer Pat Prescott talks to the CEO of the Kingdom Day Parade Dr. Adrian Dove.

We’ll see you Monday at the parade.

