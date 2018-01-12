By Pat Prescott
For the fifth consecutive year, TV One is the television home for the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization’s award show. The 49th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Monday January 15th, hosted by Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson. But before the awards begin there’s a lot going on backstage and covering it all will be comedian, actor and producer Chris Spencer, who will co-host the Ford Backstage Pass with celebrity influencer Tai Beauchamp.  Chris stopped by the Wave studios to tell us what to expect tonight at the awards and to catch us up on his very busy career. Listen in to our conversation and don’t miss the awards on Monday night. For more information on the 49th NAACP Image Awards, visit http://www.NAACPImageAwards.net and join the conversation at http://www.TVOne.tv/ImageAwards .​

 

 

