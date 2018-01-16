By Deborah Howell

It sparkled, it glittered, it exploded, it soared, it sequinned, it blew all of our minds on Opening Night. IT…..is the Disney Theatrical production of Aladdin, and I’m still riding a flying carpet high, having seen it with my own eyes.

Never has the Pantages seen staging and sets so spectacular… with the special effects to match. Genies emerging from lamps, carpets flying into the night sky, caves bedazzled with troves of golden jewels–truly, it’s a whole new world, and you need to see it to believe it.

But the crown jewel of the entire extravaganza was the five-star performance of the Genie by the remarkable Michael James Scott. What an utter treat to behold! It’s been a very long time since I’ve laughed that hard at a theatrical performance. He’s truly a tour-de-force, and was the major reason the entire audience was on its feet hooting and hollering and whistling after the spectacular rendition of “Friend Like Me” –well before the end of Act I!

The thunderous applause continued for Aladdin (Adam Jacobs) and Princess Jasmine’s (Isabella McCalla) utterly fabulous “A Whole New World”–two voices twirling around each other like stars in the night sky as they shared a magical carpet ride that we all felt we were on.

But then, every voice in the entire ensemble was spot-on, pitch perfect, and as glorious as the choreography by Casey Nicholaw, who doubled as Director.

Check out this visual feast for yourself and lose yourself in the festival of colors and sounds of this delightful night of musical theatre. Take a kid if you can. Or, just feel like one yourself when the magic carpet curtain parts. You ain’t never seen a show like this!

Aladdin plays at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for a limited 12 week engagement through Saturday, March 31. Disney Theatrical Productions and Hollywood Pantages Theatre are announcing that a digital lottery for a limited number of $25 orchestra seats will be held daily.

All Entries can be submitted online with Broadway Direct at www.HollywoodPantages.com/AladdinLottery beginning two days prior to the performance at 11am; until 9am one day prior to the performance. Winners will be notified via e-mail within minutes of drawing, and will have 60 minutes to pay for the tickets online with a credit card; up to two tickets. Tickets may be picked up at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office will call the day of the show. Photo I.D. is required for pick up. Seat locations and the number of tickets awarded by the lottery are always subject to availability.