Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The music world was shaken by the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan earlier this week. The singer, who was 46, died in a hotel room in London on Tuesday (Jan. 16) and numerous tributes have poured in from across the music spectrum.

Related: The Cranberries Producer Remembers ‘Irish Songbird’ Dolores O’Riordan

Now, O’Riordan’s boyfriend has released a heartfelt statement (via People). Ole Koretsky played with the late singer in the alt-rock band D.A.R.K. and posted his message on the group’s website.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone,” Koretsky wrote. “My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

Fellow bandmate and former Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke also shared his grief.

“I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores,” he said. “I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.”