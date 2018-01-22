Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates will tour with Train this summer.

The trek launches May 1 in Sacramento, California and runs through August 11 in Seattle.

“This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music,” Hall said in a statement. “I love Train and have a close relationship with Pat Monahan, going back to our Live From Daryl’s House show together.”

Oates is equally enthused. “Looking forward to an amazing tour with our buddies from Train and seeing all our fans around the country in 2018.”

Train frontman Monahan shared, “I’ve known Daryl Hall and John Oates for a few years now and after being their fan my entire life, we now get to tour with them and spend time with legends in the world of music. This will be a career highlight for all of us in Train and a show that you won’t want to miss.”

Each act will play a full set and collaborate for the finale.

See the full tour itinerary below.

5/1 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 – Center

5/4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

5/6 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

5/8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

5/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

5/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

5/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

5/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

5/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

5/24 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

5/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation Festival

6/5 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

6/7 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

6/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

6/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

6/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

6/22 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

6/26 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

6/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

6/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

7/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

7/18 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

7/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

7/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

7/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/28 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

8/4 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

8/7 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

8/9 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/11 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

