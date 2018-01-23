By Pat Prescott

If you’re a fan of the PBS series Great Performances then you probably already know about Trumpet player Chris Botti. He spent a couple of years on the road with Sting which brought his talent to the attention of fans and critics around the world. Since then his solo shows have been extremely successful including a popular performance for the PBS series.

Don’t miss Chris Botti this Friday night at the Wiltern and dress to impress. You might just end up on TV.

Chris Botti: Live In Concert

PBS Great Performances

Friday January 26, 2018 at 8pm

Wiltern Theatre

For tickets: http://www.livenation.com