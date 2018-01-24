By Pat Prescott

Kenny G and I go way back. It’s always great to talk to him so we were delighted to have him call in to The Wave Studios to talk about his show this Saturday night with George Benson at the Microsoft Theater. We hope you join us as these two music legends perform their biggest hits and we hear from a pretty reliable source that they will share the stage too for a collaboration. Listen in as we talk about his tour with Benson and check out our overtime conversation as we catch up on all things G. Hope to see you Sunday at the show.

Tickets are available at http://www.axs.com