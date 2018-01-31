By Pat Prescott
Filed Under:Belinda Allen, DTLA, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Mayor Eric Garcetti will be honored as Man of the Year at the 24th Annual Unity Awards Gala tomorrow, February 1, 2018 at the new Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown LA. The awards are the signature fundraising event for the highly acclaimed West Angeles Community Development Corporation, headed by Belinda Allen.  Belinda stopped by our studios to talk about the gala and about the important work that they are doing in our community.

The event will be hosted by KTLA 5 Morning News Host Chris Schauble and the Wave’s own Pat Prescott.

For info visit http://www.WestAngelesCDC.org

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
SoCal Honda Sound Stage
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live