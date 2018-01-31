By Pat Prescott

Mayor Eric Garcetti will be honored as Man of the Year at the 24th Annual Unity Awards Gala tomorrow, February 1, 2018 at the new Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown LA. The awards are the signature fundraising event for the highly acclaimed West Angeles Community Development Corporation, headed by Belinda Allen. Belinda stopped by our studios to talk about the gala and about the important work that they are doing in our community.

The event will be hosted by KTLA 5 Morning News Host Chris Schauble and the Wave’s own Pat Prescott.

For info visit http://www.WestAngelesCDC.org