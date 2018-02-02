By Deborah Howell

Growing up in my birth state, our Big Game Spread always included: 1. Jalapeno poppers 2. 7 layer bean dip and 3. Chips with homemade caramelized onion dip. YUMMMMMM! Having California as my “forever state”, we go for chips & guac, Italian brown olives, pizza, and the requisite veggie tray. And lots of frosty adult beverages! What do you serve at your house?

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of what America will chow down on while the Patriots and the Eagles take the field in Minneapolis this Sunday:

Easiest to make: Illinois:Chex Mix. South Dakota: Hummus. Idaho: Little Smokies. Weirdest-sounding: Indiana: Root Beer Chicken. (!!) Maryland: Pizza sticks. Kansas: Dill Pickle Soup (say what?) Makes no sense: Alaska: Potato Salad (you’d think they’d want something warm?) Arizona: Chili (and they’d want something cool?) Alabama: Mississippi Roast Mississippi: Beef Stew (wouldn’t they rightfully claim Mississippi Roast as their own?) Stuff I had to look up cuz I had no idea what it was: Colorado: Taco Pie Delaware: Butter cake bars Florida: Sausage cheese balls Minnesota: Tater tot hot dish (I must go back there to try this) South Carolina: Cowboy Caviar Wisconsin: Pinwheels

All in all, not the healthiest fare in the world, but it’ll get the job done!

Enjoy the festivities, and always remember: “IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE VIKINGS!!”