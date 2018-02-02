By Deborah Howell
Growing up in my birth state, our Big Game Spread always included:  1. Jalapeno poppers  2. 7 layer bean dip and 3.  Chips with homemade caramelized onion dip.  YUMMMMMM!  Having California as my “forever state”, we go for chips & guac, Italian brown olives, pizza, and the requisite veggie tray. And lots of  frosty adult beverages!   What do you serve at your house?

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of what America will chow down on while the Patriots and the Eagles take the field in Minneapolis this Sunday:

  1. Easiest to make:  Illinois:Chex Mix. South Dakota: Hummus.  Idaho: Little Smokies.
  2. Weirdest-sounding:  Indiana: Root Beer Chicken. (!!)  Maryland: Pizza sticks.  Kansas: Dill Pickle Soup (say what?)
  3. Makes no sense:  Alaska: Potato Salad (you’d think they’d want something warm?)  Arizona: Chili (and they’d want something cool?)  Alabama:  Mississippi Roast   Mississippi:  Beef Stew (wouldn’t they rightfully claim Mississippi Roast as their own?)
  4. Stuff I had to look up cuz I had no idea what it was:  Colorado:  Taco Pie  Delaware:  Butter cake bars Florida:  Sausage cheese balls Minnesota: Tater tot hot dish (I must go back there to try this) South Carolina:  Cowboy Caviar Wisconsin:  Pinwheels

All in all, not the healthiest fare in the world, but it’ll get the job done!

Enjoy the festivities, and always remember:  “IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE VIKINGS!!”

 

 

 

