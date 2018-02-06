Selecting a home health care provider can be a long tedious process. Once you or your loved one decide on bringing professional assistance into your home, it’s important to establish standards to find quality care from an agency that you can trust.

What is Home Health Care?

Medicare.gov defines “Home health care” as a “wide range of health care services that can be given in your home for an illness or injury. Home health care is often aimed at helping you or your loved one get better, regain your independence, and become as self-sufficient as possible.

Whether you or your loved one are recovering, chronically or terminally ill, or disabled, and are in need of nursing, medical or therapeutic treatment, you’ll need to find a quality home health provider.

Here are some of the most common reasons individuals seek out home health care services:

You or a loved one has been discharged from hospital before full recovery

You or a loved one has a condition that requires additional monitoring, such as stroke, surgery or heart attack

You or a loved one requires stabilization for a chronic condition, such as heart disease or diabetes

Your or a loved one requires therapy after an accident or injury

A family caring for an elderly, disabled, or sick family member and needs education or additional support

You or a loved one have been repeatedly hospitalized or have experienced prolonged hospital stays

You or a loved one are in the final stages of an incurable disease

When looking for home health care providers, you should consider finding assistance that gives you or your loved one compassionate support, and enables the comfort and convenience of your own residence.

What to Look for in Quality Home Health Care

There are several signs suggested by Medicare.gov to identify if a home health agency will provide quality care. Additionally, the process of selecting a provider should include additional homework, including reference evaluations (if their patients are satisfied with the care) as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the care attendants. Accreditations should also play a role when considering a provider, such as trainings and certifications the care attendants must receive to be employed. It’s important to seek out providers with a strong history in the industry and are considered members of local and national associations.

Rating Home Health Care Agencies in Los Angeles

There are various tools available online to help assist with comparing home health care agencies in Los Angeles. Medicare.gov has an excellent home health agency tool which allows you to measure each agency’s performance with qualitative statistics such as:

Preventing Harm

Managing Pain and Treating Symptoms

Managing Daily Activities

The goal should be to find a care attendant that you or your loved one can feel comfortable with and also trust. Taking the time to do additional research, speaking to references, and utilizing online tools can greatly influence better decisions when selecting the best quality care in your area.

Forever Caring helps you find home health services that allow you to feel your freedom and independence. With a variety of personalized assistance, Forever Caring helps to manage your needs with confidence and convenience across a continuum of care.

From home care to adult facility day care, skilled home medical care to hospice care, Forever Caring has you covered. To learn more about home health care, or if you have any additional questions regarding additional health care solutions, please visit Forever Caring.