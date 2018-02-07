By Pat Prescott

Tomorrow night is opening night for the 26th annual Pan African film Festival. It’s America’s largest and most prestigious Black film and arts festival. Every year they screen more than 200 films made by and or about people of African descent from around the wo9rld. The festival holds the distinction of being the largest Black History Month event in the US with over 50,000 film lovers in attendance over the 11 day festival of panels, special events, art exhibition, screenings and red carpets.

Ayuko Babu is one of the founders of the festival and he is also one of our Making Waves honorees this year. Babu stopped by our studios to talk about the highlights from this year’s festival. Listen to our conversation and then take a look at this year’s film schedule at www.PAFF.org . it’s easy to just click on a film and see the trailer. Iif you’ve never been, make a point to attend this year. At least visit Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza between now and February 19th and do some shopping at the art fest. There’s always stunning art and beautiful clothing, jewelry and gifts there. All screenings are at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw 15.

The 26th Annual Pan African Film Festival

February 8-19, 2018

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw 15

3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Los Angeles, Ca. 90008

310-337-4737

www.PAFF.org