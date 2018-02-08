By Pat Prescott

For the past 19 years, Theresa Price has been on a mission to help young people in Southern California to get into college. That mission continues this Saturday from 9am to 3pm at the 19th annual Black College Expo. Theresa’s National College Resources Foundation is behind the expo, which they also do annually in Atlanta, Oakland and the DC/Maryland area.

There are resources galore at the expo including help filling out the financial aid forms, opportunities to get excepted and to get scholarships on the spot plus workshops on every aspect of preparing for the college experience. It is an entertaining afternoon with a step competition and more. Listen to my conversation with the ever enthusiastic Theresa Price and take the family this Saturday to the LA Convention Center for this year’s Black College Expo; which , by the way, is open to students of all races.

For info visit www.TheCollegeExpo.org