By Pat Prescott

Headline News anchor Michaela Pereira and I have something in common: We love the boys and girls Clubs! Actually we have a lot more in common than that, but the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach is bringing us together to co-host a wonderful fundraiser on Sunday February 25th at Spaghettini in Seal Beach. Michaela called in to the morning show to talk about it today. DW3 will perform with special guest Dave Koz. That’s something else Michaela and I have in common: we love good music! Listen to our conversation and we hope you will join us to support the club’s programs that are helping young people and their families in the Long Beach community.

For tickets: https://spaghettini.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1037128 and for more info on the event visit www.bgclublb.org