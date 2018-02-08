By Pat Prescott
By Pat Prescott

Tonight is opening night at the Pan African Film Festival and we’ll be there to see what looks like a very funny film.  It’s called “Love Jacked” .  It’s a romantic comedy centered around Maya, a headstrong 28-year-old with artistic ambitions and her father Ed, who wants a dutiful daughter to run the family store. Ed is shocked when Maya, asserting her independence, decides to travel to Africa for inspiration and returns with a fiancé.

“Love Jacked” stars Amber Stevens-West, Shamier Anderson, Lyriq Bent, Keith David, Mike Epps, Marla Gibbs, Angela Gibbs, Demetrius Grosse and Nicole Lyn..  Cast members will be present at the red carpet screening.

 

Check out the trailer and the entire festival lineup at www.PAFF.org

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3XQ09nocQM

