Filed Under:Contest, Knott's Berry Farm
The WAVE

This weekend, 94.7 The WAVE invites you to join Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the PEANUTS Gang for Knott’s Berry Farm’s all-new PEANUTS Celebration!

Enjoy PEANUTS inspired décor, new character experiences, whimsical new shows, and more taking place weekends plus President’s Day through February 25th!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines wins four tickets!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

Tickets are available at Kotts.com or just keep listening to The WAVE to win yours for free!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 The WAVE

SoCal Honda Sound Stage
12 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out
The WAVE's Sunday Brunch

Listen Live