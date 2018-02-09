This weekend, 94.7 The WAVE invites you to join Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the PEANUTS Gang for Knott’s Berry Farm’s all-new PEANUTS Celebration!

Enjoy PEANUTS inspired décor, new character experiences, whimsical new shows, and more taking place weekends plus President’s Day through February 25th!

The 9th caller to 1-800-520-WAVE when we open the phone lines wins four tickets!

You can also ENTER ONLINE HERE!

Tickets are available at Kotts.com or just keep listening to The WAVE to win yours for free!