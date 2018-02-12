By Pat Prescott

Monday February 12, 2018

Check out selected free screenings for Seniors starting at 1pm. For film titles visit www.PAFF.org

There will be selected screenings for students every day this week at 10am, by reservation only. These screenings are sponsored by The Lakers Youth Foundation. Visit the website for film titles and to make reservations for your student group.

Our film to watch today is “Last Life”, screening at 8:45pm. It’s about a couple that realizes that they’ve known each other many times in the past. Traveling back through time, they have an opportunity to heal their multi-life relationship and to complete their purpose so they can move on.

Check out the trailer:

https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=tightropetb&p=last+life+film+trailer#id=1&vid=c2bd943d05552677d470c9ec0fb85abc&action=click

All films will be shown at Cinemark BHC 15

3650 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90008

For more information visit: www.PAFF.org