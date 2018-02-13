By Pat Prescott
Filed Under:Brian Culbertson, Colors of Love, Pat Prescott

By Pat Prescott

Brian Culbertson is one of the most exciting performers on the music scene today. If you’ve seen Brian and his band you know what I’m talking about. He spent the last couple of years being super funky, but he makes a smooth move on his latest CD ‘Colors of Love.’ Brian stopped by the studio to talk about the new project, a very busy 2018 touring schedule, and how he keeps the romance alive with Michele his wife of 20 years.

 

 

For Tour Dates and Updates visit http://www.brianculbertson.com/tour

Check out Brian’s new single  ‘Colors of Love’

